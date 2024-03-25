Judge Tosses X's Lawsuit Against Online Hate Researchers

A federal judge in California has thrown out X's lawsuit against an online hate research center, saying it was clearly filed as an attempt to punish the Center for Countering Digital Hate for criticizing Elon Musk's company. The lawsuit was filed after X accused the CCDH of trying to harm the company with research including a report that found 99 out of 100 posts promoting hate were not removed within four days of being reported.

Key lines . "Sometimes it is unclear what is driving a litigation, and only by reading between the lines of a complaint can one attempt to surmise a plaintiff's true purpose," District Court Judge Charles Breyer wrote. "Other times, a complaint is so unabashedly and vociferously about one thing that there can be no mistaking that purpose. This case represents the latter circumstance. This case is about punishing the Defendants for their speech."

"The Court notes, too, that X Corp.'s motivation in bringing this case is evident," Breyer wrote. "X Corp. has brought this case in order to punish CCDH for CCDH publications that criticized X Corp."