WeWork's Ousted CEO Offers $500M to Buy It Back: Sources

The eccentric, controversial co-founder and erstwhile CEO of WeWork is reportedly trying to buy his former startup back. Sources tell the Wall Street Journal, CNBC, and Reuters that Adam Neumann submitted an offer of more than $500 million to acquire the company out of bankruptcy, and that, pending due diligence, his bid could go as high as $900 million. The co-working and office-sharing company, once a tech world darling, filed for bankruptcy in November after much struggling that only worsened when the COVID pandemic hit. It's not yet clear how Neumann would fund the acquisition, were it to go through. A couple salient lines from coverage of the development: