'The Clock Is Ticking Down for WeWork'

It was once seen as the Next Big Thing. But on Wednesday, WeWork warned that it might cease to exist. The company that leases offices buildings, then rents out the space to businesses, expressed doubt about its ability to stay afloat, reports the Wall Street Journal. "As a result of our losses…which have been impacted by the recent increases in member churn ... substantial doubt exists about the company's ability to continue as a going concern," reads the company statement. WeWork was once valued at $47 billion, making it one of the most valuable startups in the world. It has since become a "cautionary tale in business schools," per the Washington Post. As in, the company's stock is down 95% since it went public in 2021.