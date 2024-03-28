He Should've Been on the Bridge, but Changed Shift

Moises Diaz mourns co-workers who died during collapse of Baltimore's Key Bridge
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Mar 28, 2024 8:00 AM CDT
Worker: Shift Change Saved Me From Bridge Collapse
In this aerial image, the cargo ship Dali is stuck under part of the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge after the ship hit the bridge on Tuesday.   (Maryland National Guard via AP)

The bodies of two Brawner Builders construction workers have been pulled from the waters of Maryland's Patapsco River following the collapse of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge on Tuesday, and four more are presumed dead; the search for them has been suspended. Now, another of the company's workers has come forward, telling the New York Post that if it hadn't been for a last-minute request to change shifts, he would've been on the bridge with his friends.

  • Gratitude: "If I didn't ask to switch, I would have been in the water right now," 45-year-old Moises Diaz tells the paper, which notes Diaz's co-workers had been on break in their cars when the bridge collapsed. Diaz says he's "appreciative" he escaped the tragedy, though he's mourning the men he says he considered family. "They were good citizens," he says. "They were good family members, husbands, and dads."

  • The victims: People, CNN, the AP, and the Guardian have more on the six victims, including 35-year-old Alejandro Hernandez Fuentes, originally from Mexico, and 26-year-old Dorlian Ronial Castillo Cabrera of Guatemala, whose bodies were recovered on Wednesday. Still missing are Miguel Luna, 49, a dad of three from El Salvador who'd lived in Maryland for nearly two decades; Maynor Yassir Suazo Sandoval, a 38-year-old entrepreneur and father of two from Honduras; and two others who haven't yet been publicly identified.
  • Warnings? Crew on the cargo ship Dali are being praised as "heroes" for sending out a mayday before impact. But the Baltimore Banner wants to know: "Since officials managed to halt traffic before the crash, why weren't they able to clear construction workers off the bridge?"
  • The risks: NBC News highlights the dangers of construction work, and the plight of the Latino workforce in particular. One of the men's co-workers, Jesus Campos, believes in this case that not much could've been done to save them. "Everything happened in the blink of an eye," he says.
  • Brawner Builders: In a statement, the men's employer called the tragedy "completely unforeseen" and says they're "in mourning over the loss of these fine people." Company execs say they plan to offer financial assistance to the victims' families, though they're not saying exactly what that assistance entails, reports CBS News. A GoFundMe for the men's families has also been set up, raising nearly $100,000 as of Thursday morning.
