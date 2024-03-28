The bodies of two Brawner Builders construction workers have been pulled from the waters of Maryland's Patapsco River following the collapse of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge on Tuesday, and four more are presumed dead; the search for them has been suspended. Now, another of the company's workers has come forward, telling the New York Post that if it hadn't been for a last-minute request to change shifts, he would've been on the bridge with his friends.

Gratitude: "If I didn't ask to switch, I would have been in the water right now," 45-year-old Moises Diaz tells the paper, which notes Diaz's co-workers had been on break in their cars when the bridge collapsed. Diaz says he's "appreciative" he escaped the tragedy, though he's mourning the men he says he considered family. "They were good citizens," he says. "They were good family members, husbands, and dads."