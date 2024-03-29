How Much Does Fido Get Beyond 'Sit'? Scientists Weigh In

Many dog owners believe their pets understand and respond not only to commands such as "sit" and "stay," but also to words referring to their favorite objects. "Bring me your ball" will often result in exactly that. But science has had trouble determining whether dogs and other animals activate a mental image in their minds when they hear the name of an object—something that would suggest a deeper grasp of language, similar to humans. A new study in Hungary has found that beyond being able to respond to commands like "roll over," dogs can learn to associate words with specific objects—a relationship with language called referential understanding that had been unproven in dogs, per the AP.
- The experiment: The peer-reviewed study out of Eotvos Lorand University in Budapest was published last Friday in the science journal Current Biology. It involved 18 dogs and a noninvasive EEG procedure using electrodes attached to dogs' heads to measure brain activity and register brain waves. Dog owners participating in the study would play an audio clip in which they said the name of their dog's toy—like "ball" or "Frisbee"—and then show the dog an object. The researchers measured the dogs' brain activity when the object in the recording matched the object displayed, and when it differed.