Scott Adams Now 'Paralyzed Below the Waist'

Scott Adams says his cancer battle has now left him unable to move from the waist down. The 68-year-old "Dilbert" creator disclosed on his YouTube channel Saturday that he is "paralyzed below the waist" after prostate cancer spread to his bones . "I do have feeling, I just can't move any muscles," he said, adding he expected to be moved to a facility for targeted radiation on a tumor near his spine, in hopes of restoring some strength, per the New York Post . Adams, who has been posting health updates for months, praised his medical team, saying staff members are "bending over backwards" to help him. He said he expects to undergo "several days of radiation," and that the goal is to regain enough independence to return home from the hospital.

President Trump previously intervened to help Adams schedule a Pluvicto treatment. Adams said Sunday that his Pluvicto treatment is now postponed due to the radiation treatment, per Entertainment Weekly. He said he still hoped Pluvicto might prove a "cure" but that he would need to be "functioning" for treatment to resume. In May, Adams publicly estimated he had months to live, describing his symptoms as "intolerable" and saying he no longer experienced "good days."

The cartoonist rose to prominence after launching "Dilbert" in 1989, turning an office drone and his talking dog into fixtures of workplace culture. In recent years, however, Adams has been better known for controversy than comics. In 2023, Gannett and other major newspaper groups dropped "Dilbert" after Adams urged white people to "get the f--- away" from Black people on his online show, remarks the USA Today Network labeled "discriminatory." The Washington Post, Cleveland Plain Dealer, and others also severed ties, following an earlier wave of cancellations in 2022.