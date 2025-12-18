NASCAR Driver, Family Among 7 Dead in Plane Crash

NASCAR driver Greg Biffle and his family were killed in a plane crash Thursday morning in North Carolina, family friend Rep. Richard Hudson says. The FAA says the Cessna 550 crashed while attempting to land at Statesville Regional Airport, the AP reports. According to tracking data, the flight took off from the same airport around 10am but turned back and tried to land about 20 minutes later. The Irdell County Sheriff's office says seven people—five adults and two children—were killed in the crash, the Charlotte Observer reports. The plane was registered to a company owned by Biffle.

"I am devastated by the loss of Greg, Cristina, and their children, and my heart is with all who loved them. They were friends who lived their lives focused on helping others," Hudson said in a post on X. "Greg was a great NASCAR champion who thrilled millions of fans. But he was an extraordinary person as well, and will be remembered for his service to others as much as for his fearlessness on the track. The Biffles flew hundreds of rescue missions in western North Carolina after Hurricane Helene."