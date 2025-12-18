US  | 
Greg Biffle

NASCAR Driver, Family Among 7 Dead in Plane Crash

'The NASCAR family is devastated at the loss of Greg Biffle'
Posted Dec 18, 2025 4:13 PM CST
NASCAR Driver, Family Killed in Plane Crash
Greg Biffle waves to fans prior to a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Darlington Raceway, Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025, in Darlington, SC.   (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)

NASCAR driver Greg Biffle and his family were killed in a plane crash Thursday morning in North Carolina, family friend Rep. Richard Hudson says. The FAA says the Cessna 550 crashed while attempting to land at Statesville Regional Airport, the AP reports. According to tracking data, the flight took off from the same airport around 10am but turned back and tried to land about 20 minutes later. The Irdell County Sheriff's office says seven people—five adults and two children—were killed in the crash, the Charlotte Observer reports. The plane was registered to a company owned by Biffle.

  • "I am devastated by the loss of Greg, Cristina, and their children, and my heart is with all who loved them. They were friends who lived their lives focused on helping others," Hudson said in a post on X. "Greg was a great NASCAR champion who thrilled millions of fans. But he was an extraordinary person as well, and will be remembered for his service to others as much as for his fearlessness on the track. The Biffles flew hundreds of rescue missions in western North Carolina after Hurricane Helene."

  • Racing YouTuber Garrett Mitchell, known online as Cleetus McFarland, said the family had been on their way to visit him in Florida, WCNC reports. "Unfortunately, I can confirm Greg Biffle, his wife Cristina, daughter Emma, and son Ryder were on that plane," Mitchell said on Facebook. "Because they were on their way to spend the afternoon with us. We are devastated. I'm so sorry to share this."
  • Biffle, 55, won more than 50 races across NASCAR's three circuits, the AP reports. Six of his NASCAR Cup victories came in 2005, when he finished second in the standings. He stopped racing in 2016 but returned six years later, Fox News reports.
  • "The NASCAR family is devastated at the loss of Greg Biffle, who was one of our 75 greatest drivers and became known for his relentless post-career humanitarian work," NASCAR said in a post on X.

  • The other three people killed in the crash were Dennis Dutton, Jack Dutton, and Craig Wadsworth, WCNC reports.
  • "This tragedy has left all of our families heartbroken beyond words,' the families said in a joint statement. "Greg and Cristina were devoted parents and active philanthropists whose lives were centered around their young son Ryder and Greg's daughter Emma (mother–Nicole Lunders). Emma was a wonderful human being with a kind soul who was loved by many people. Ryder was an active, curious and infinitely joyful child."
  • "Dennis Dutton and his son Jack were deeply loved as well, and their loss is felt by all who knew them," the statement said. "Craig Wadsworth was beloved by many in the NASCAR community and will be missed by those who knew him. Each of them meant everything to us, and their absence leaves an immeasurable void in our lives."

Read These Next
Get breaking news in your inbox.
What you need to know, as soon as we know it.
Sign up
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X