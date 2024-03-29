It's a 'Masterpiece' by Beyoncé, Though Nashville May Disagree

Enter the era of Cowboy Carter. Released Friday at midnight, Beyoncé's eighth album, and the second in a trilogy, provides country music—and much, much more. "This ain't a country album. This is a 'Beyoncé' album," the artist said last week on Instagram, noting the album was "born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed." Many conclude this is in reference to her performance with the Chicks at the 2016 Country Music Association Awards, which received racist backlash. "The criticisms I faced when I first entered this genre forced me to propel past the limitations that were put on me," Beyoncé said, adding she worked "to bend and blend genres together to create this body of work." Four takes: