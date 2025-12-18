'You Think That's Easy?' Assessing Trump's Speech

President Trump delivered a prime-time address Wednesday night focused on the economy that might be summed up in one line: "I inherited a mess, and I'm fixing it." Trump went after predecessor Joe Biden repeatedly and insisted that the economy was improving under his watch. Some takes:

Tough sell: The speech "was closer to a Festivus airing of grievances than a Christmas message of hope," per Axios. He "insisted the economy is stronger than people think and any problems are Democrats' fault ... (but) it's a message that poll after poll says most voters don't believe."

Bannon's worry: Trump supporter Steve Bannon pointed out that the speech went out to prime-time viewers, not just the president's base, notes the Washington Post. But, he wondered, "Was this too intense for a broadcast audience?" The story quotes another supporter, Trisha Hope, who posted online: "Trump is speaking so fast he seems panicked. I've never seen him like this, and I have attended 42 of his rallies."

'Combative:' A New York Times analysis describes the speech as "combative," adding that "the message was a bit overshadowed by his angry tone, which seemed to belie his recognition that he was under pressure to show results fast, before a narrative settles that he has mismanaged the economy."

No, confident: "Democrats responded to President Donald Trump's year-end address by insisting he sounded panicky, defensive, and even scared," writes David Manney at PJ Media. "That claim spread quickly across the left, only to collapse under basic listening. President Trump spoke like a president reviewing progress, not a man searching for cover."