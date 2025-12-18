Politics | President Trump 'You Think That's Easy?' Assessing Trump's Speech Critics say he sounded panicky, but supporters say he exuded confidence By John Johnson Posted Dec 18, 2025 6:37 AM CST Copied President Trump speaks during an address to the nation from the Diplomatic Reception Room at the White House, Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025, in Washington. (Doug Mills/The New York Times via AP, Pool) President Trump delivered a prime-time address Wednesday night focused on the economy that might be summed up in one line: "I inherited a mess, and I'm fixing it." Trump went after predecessor Joe Biden repeatedly and insisted that the economy was improving under his watch. Some takes: Tough sell: The speech "was closer to a Festivus airing of grievances than a Christmas message of hope," per Axios. He "insisted the economy is stronger than people think and any problems are Democrats' fault ... (but) it's a message that poll after poll says most voters don't believe." Bannon's worry: Trump supporter Steve Bannon pointed out that the speech went out to prime-time viewers, not just the president's base, notes the Washington Post. But, he wondered, "Was this too intense for a broadcast audience?" The story quotes another supporter, Trisha Hope, who posted online: "Trump is speaking so fast he seems panicked. I've never seen him like this, and I have attended 42 of his rallies." 'Combative:' A New York Times analysis describes the speech as "combative," adding that "the message was a bit overshadowed by his angry tone, which seemed to belie his recognition that he was under pressure to show results fast, before a narrative settles that he has mismanaged the economy." No, confident: "Democrats responded to President Donald Trump's year-end address by insisting he sounded panicky, defensive, and even scared," writes David Manney at PJ Media. "That claim spread quickly across the left, only to collapse under basic listening. President Trump spoke like a president reviewing progress, not a man searching for cover." Math problem: Trump asserted that he'd brought drug prices down as much as 600%, but the Hill and other fact-checkers are pointing out the mathematical problem: If the price of something falls 100%, it's free. The president also asserted that he inherited what "some would say" was the highest inflation ever, but anyone saying that is wrong. Inflation peaked at 9.1% under Biden in 2022, but it's been higher in history, including 13% in 1980, per the AP. It was also much higher in the 1970s. Cameras off: Trump did indeed speak faster than he usually does in the 18-minute speech, and chief of staff Susie Wiles praised him for not going long when he finished, notes the Hill. The Wall Street Journal notes: "When the remarks wrapped up and he was given the all clear, Trump turned to the press in the room and said, 'You think that's easy?' He then took a drink of Diet Coke." Full text: Read the transcript at USA Today. (One tangible item: Trump promised that troops were getting a $1,776 "warrior dividend.") Read These Next Here's how Rob Reiner's body was found. 2 of Rob and Michele Reiner's kids speak out. Nick Reiner spoke just three words in court. Colleagues are heartbroken by murder of sports journalist. Report an error