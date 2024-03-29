Imagine an Opening Day With Fans Owning the Teams

The baseball season is just starting, but it's clear that in many cities, the owners will have a better year than the fans. The area surrounding the District of Columbia is one such place, Daniel Pink writes in an opinion piece in the Washington Post. Three families have controlled the three major professional teams there for two decades. Overall, the teams' records aren't much, Pink says, though the franchises rise rapidly in value and sell for billions. "The fans get steady losses on the field," he writes. "The owners get massive gains to their net worth." Maybe it's time to shake that up, Pink suggests.