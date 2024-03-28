Obama, Clinton to Join Biden for Glitzy Fundraiser

Political donors can typically expect to see one president when they buy tickets to a reelection fundraiser, but this Thursday will give them a rare opportunity to hear from three at once. President Biden will be joined by Barack Obama and Bill Clinton at Radio City Music Hall in New York City for an event that brings together more than three decades of Democratic leadership, the AP reports. The fundraiser will be a gilded exclamation mark on a recent burst of presidential campaign travel. Biden has visited every political battleground in the three weeks since his State of the Union address served as a rallying cry for his reelection bid. The New York City affair is an hours-long event with different tiers of access depending on donors' generosity:
- The centerpiece is an onstage conversation with the three presidents, moderated by late night talk show host Stephen Colbert. There's also a lineup of musical performers—Queen Latifah, Lizzo, Ben Platt, Cynthia Erivo, and Lea Michele—that will be hosted by actress Mindy Kaling. Thousands are expected, and tickets are as low as $225.
- More money gets donors more intimate time with the presidents. A photo with all three is $100,000. A donation of $250,000 earns donors access to one reception, and $500,000 gets them into an even more exclusive gathering.
"But the party doesn't stop there," according to the campaign. First lady Jill Biden and DJ D-Nice are hosting an after-party at Radio City Music Hall with 500 guests. Steven Cheung, a Trump campaign spokesman, dismissed the import of Biden's Thursday fundraiser. "Crooked Joe is so mentally deficient that he needs to trot out some retreads like Clinton and Obama," he said.
