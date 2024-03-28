Obama, Clinton to Join Biden for Glitzy Fundraiser

Political donors can typically expect to see one president when they buy tickets to a reelection fundraiser, but this Thursday will give them a rare opportunity to hear from three at once. President Biden will be joined by Barack Obama and Bill Clinton at Radio City Music Hall in New York City for an event that brings together more than three decades of Democratic leadership, the AP reports. The fundraiser will be a gilded exclamation mark on a recent burst of presidential campaign travel. Biden has visited every political battleground in the three weeks since his State of the Union address served as a rallying cry for his reelection bid. The New York City affair is an hours-long event with different tiers of access depending on donors' generosity: