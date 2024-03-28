Comer Sends Invitation to Biden

With the Republican impeachment inquiry stalling, the House Oversight Committee's chairman might have thought its target would agree to give it a push. So Rep. James Comer wrote to President Biden on Thursday, the Hill reports. "I invite you to participate in a public hearing at which you will be afforded the opportunity to explain, under oath, your involvement with your family's sources of income and the means it has used to generate it," the seven-page letter says. The invitation suggests Biden call on the committee on April 16.
The Oversight Committee sent a similar invitation to Biden's son, Hunter, earlier this month. He declined. The GOP inquiry faded after Hunter Biden's testimony last month failed to provide any bombshell evidence of wrongdoing, per CBS News. Presidents appearing before congressional committees isn't really a thing. The Senate Historical Office said it's happened three times, most recently in 1974, when President Ford testified about his pardon of former President Nixon. White House officials mocked the idea last week when Comer hinted at an invitation, per the AP. "This is a sad stunt at the end of a dead impeachment," a spokesman posted. "Call it a day, pal." (More Biden impeachment stories.)