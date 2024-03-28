Comer Sends Invitation to Biden

With the Republican impeachment inquiry stalling, the House Oversight Committee's chairman might have thought its target would agree to give it a push. So Rep. James Comer wrote to President Biden on Thursday, the Hill reports. "I invite you to participate in a public hearing at which you will be afforded the opportunity to explain, under oath, your involvement with your family's sources of income and the means it has used to generate it," the seven-page letter says. The invitation suggests Biden call on the committee on April 16.