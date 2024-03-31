Actor Chance Perdomo, 27, Killed in Motorcycle Accident

Chance Perdomo, a 27-year-old actor known for his roles in the shows Gen V and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, was killed in a motorcycle accident, reports Deadline . His family and publicist confirmed the news. No other details were immediately provided about when or where the accident occurred, except that no other individuals were said to be involved, per Variety . Among his notable roles:

"We can't quite wrap our heads around this," said the producers of Gen V in a statement. "For those of us who knew him and worked with him, Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer, and more than anything else, just a very kind, lovely person." Production on the second season of the show will be pushed back following his death, according to Deadline. Perdomo was born in Los Angeles but raised in Southampton, England. (More obituary stories.)