Runaway Saw Blade Narrowly Misses Oregon Man

It's a narrow escape many commentators have likened to scenes from the Final Destination movies. Surveillance video shows a runaway saw blade slamming into the front of a convenience store in Eugene, Oregon, moments after Shane Reimche entered the building. The blade can be seen spinning through the parking lot before hitting a wall inches from the door Reimche used. Surveillance video from inside the store shows Reimche looking back and jumping to his left after seeing the blade, KEZI reports. Store owner Amit Grewal told the station that the impact shook the whole building.

"I don't think I would've survived being touched by that thing," Reimche said. He said his kids saw the Thursday incident on social media. "They saw it on Facebook so they all came to my house and hugged me and had lots of cries," he said. KEZI reports that the concrete saw blade came loose at a nearby Northwest Natural Gas construction site. In a statement, the company said the incident involved a contractor and its safety team is working to figure out what went wrong. "We are reviewing our association with this contractor, and we have removed the contractor from other work for us for now," the company said. (More close calls stories.)