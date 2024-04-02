9 Children Killed After Finding Old Land Mine

It exploded as they played with it in Afghanistan, Taliban says
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Apr 2, 2024 3:00 AM CDT
9 Children Killed After Finding Old Land Mine
FILE - Students walk together from school in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, June 7, 2023.   (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd, File)

An old land mine found by children in eastern Afghanistan exploded while they were playing with it, killing nine children, a Taliban spokesman said Monday. The mine, which the children found near their village in Gero district in Ghazni province, was from decades ago, said Hamidullah Nisar, director of the Taliban's information and culture department in Ghazni. He said the explosion Sunday killed five boys and four girls who were 5 to 10 years old, the AP reports.

Afghanistan has suffered from decades of war and remains highly dangerous for children who collect scrap metal to sell to support their families. Many are killed or maimed when they come across unexploded ordinance.

(More Afghanistan stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X