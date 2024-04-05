A dog missing in California since the summer turned up more than 2,300 miles away in suburban Detroit. Police in Harper Woods, Michigan, responded to a call about a stray dog last week, picked up the terrier mix, and contacted an animal welfare group. The Grosse Pointe Animal Adoption Society said it quickly discovered that the dog, Mishka, had an identity chip implanted in her with information about her owner, per the AP. Mehrad Houman and his family live in San Diego but were planning to travel to Minnesota when the call came in. He landed there, then drove 10 hours to Michigan for a reunion with Mishka, the adoption group said on a Facebook post with pictures and video.