Bronny James Will Enter NBA Draft

Bronny James will enter the NBA draft after one season at USC that was shortened by his recovery from cardiac arrest—but he's also keeping his options open to remain in college basketball at USC or elsewhere. The 19-year-old son of LeBron James announced Friday that he plans to enter the draft but retain his college eligibility and enter the "transfer portal," which could land him at a different school, reports CBS Sports. James posted his decision hours before USC was set to introduce Eric Musselman as its new coach. He replaces Andy Enfield, who left on Monday to become coach at SMU.