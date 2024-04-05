Bronny James Will Enter NBA Draft

Bronny James will enter the NBA draft after one season at USC that was shortened by his recovery from cardiac arrest—but he's also keeping his options open to remain in college basketball at USC or elsewhere. The 19-year-old son of LeBron James announced Friday that he plans to enter the draft but retain his college eligibility and enter the "transfer portal," which could land him at a different school, reports CBS Sports. James posted his decision hours before USC was set to introduce Eric Musselman as its new coach. He replaces Andy Enfield, who left on Monday to become coach at SMU.
James averaged 4.8 points and 2.8 rebounds while starting six of 25 games for the Trojans, per the AP. He shot 37% from the field, 27% from 3-point range, and 68% from the free throw line. The 6-foot-4 combo guard didn't make his college debut until Dec. 10 because he suffered cardiac arrest on July 20 during a workout at the Galen Center. He was found to have a congenital heart defect that was treatable and returned to the team months later.
