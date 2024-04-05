Alabama Inmate Asks to Be Executed

A death row inmate in Alabama says he wants to be executed so the families of the people he massacred in 2016 can have closure. Derrick Dearman tells NBC News that he has sent letters to Gov. Kay Ivey and other officials to let them know he is dropping his appeals. The 36-year-old says he's a little worried about the state's recent history of botched executions, but his mind is "focused on trying to make sure to do the right thing."



The crime. Dearman says he was high on meth when he murdered five people at a home in Citronelle, Alabama, with a gun and an axe in August 2016. He was convicted on six counts of murder because one of the victims, 22-year-old Chelsea Marie Reed, was five months pregnant.