Glasses Found in Search for Teen Last Seen in February

A pair of glasses has been found in the search for a glasses-wearing Tennessee teenager with autism, last seen 40 days ago. Sebastian Rogers, 15, was last seen Feb. 25 at his home in Hendersonville, a city 10 miles northeast of Nashville. His mother said she went to wake him for school the following morning and found him gone, per USA Today. The latest:
- Glasses: Chief Deputy Eric Craddock with the Sumner County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that a pair of glasses had been "found in the last few days," per the Independent. Sebastian wears glasses, though police couldn't definitively say whether these belonged to him.
- The search: Authorities actively searched for Sebastian for more than a week, sometimes blasting his favorite song, "Eye of the Tiger." An estimated 10,000 miles had been searched as of March 26. A landfill in Kentucky, where trash from Hendersonville is taken, was searched as a precautionary measure.