Glasses Found in Search for Teen Last Seen in February

Sebastian Rogers, 15, apparently vanished from his bedroom in Hendersonville, Tennessee
By Arden Dier,  Newser Staff
Posted Apr 5, 2024 10:49 AM CDT
Sebastian Rogers   (Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

A pair of glasses has been found in the search for a glasses-wearing Tennessee teenager with autism, last seen 40 days ago. Sebastian Rogers, 15, was last seen Feb. 25 at his home in Hendersonville, a city 10 miles northeast of Nashville. His mother said she went to wake him for school the following morning and found him gone, per USA Today. The latest:

  • Glasses: Chief Deputy Eric Craddock with the Sumner County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that a pair of glasses had been "found in the last few days," per the Independent. Sebastian wears glasses, though police couldn't definitively say whether these belonged to him.
  • The search: Authorities actively searched for Sebastian for more than a week, sometimes blasting his favorite song, "Eye of the Tiger." An estimated 10,000 miles had been searched as of March 26. A landfill in Kentucky, where trash from Hendersonville is taken, was searched as a precautionary measure.

  • 'No new leads': Authorities have now "scaled back from an active search to an investigation," per USA Today. Still, officials searched the area where Sebastian was last seen on Wednesday, reporting "no new leads," the sheriff's office said.
  • Last sighting: Mother Katie Proudfoot told WSMV she discovered her son missing when she went to wake him for school on the morning on Feb. 26. She later told a YouTuber she'd asked Sebastian to take out the trash the previous evening, then sent him to bed around 9pm.
  • A 'thud': Proudfoot said she heard a "thud" from Sebastian's room around 10pm on Feb. 25 and hollered at him to get to sleep. He responded and that was the last time she heard from him, she told Crime Stories with Nancy Grace, per the Independent.

  • Mom's theory: Proudfoot told Grace someone must've taken the teen because "I feel like if he had been close to the house, or had walked off, that we would have found him by now." She's described her son as "very smart" and "not a mischievous child by any means," adding he's "never run away before," per the Independent.
  • The family: Katie and Chris Proudfoot, Sebastian's stepfather, have received some criticism for not speaking to the media sooner (the first time was on March 4) and often. But they're cooperating with police and have asked for kindness from the public as they deal with a horrible situation.
  • Searchers threatened: It hasn't been great for volunteer group the United Cajun Navy, either. Shortly after launching a search on March 23, the group said it had received death threats for the first time, prompting members to "pull back and regroup," per WSMV.
  • Description: Sebastian is 5'5", 120 pounds, with dirty blond hair. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and glasses.
