At Key Bridge, Biden Reassures

"I'm here to say your nation has your back," President Biden told the people of Maryland on Friday after seeing the wreckage of the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge. "The damage is devastating, and our hearts are still breaking." He promised federal aid in repairing the structure, which crumbled when hit by a cargo ship on March 26, as well as the damage to the region's commerce and jobs, the New York Times reports. "The federal government will cover the cost of building this entire bridge. All of it," Biden said after seeing the site from his helicopter. Developments on Friday included: