The Supreme Court will hear an appeal from the only woman on Oklahoma's death row this month, and the case may set a precedent in regard to prosecutors focusing on a defendant's sex life. Coverage:
- The inmate: Brenda Andrew, 60, was sentenced to death in 2004 after being convicted in the fatal shooting of her husband, Rob Andrew, reports the Oklahoman. Brenda Andrew's boyfriend, James Pavatt, told investigators he acted alone, but prosecutors say Brenda Andrew helped him. Pavatt also is on death row.