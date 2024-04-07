Don Lemon, Tim Malone Marry, Making 'a Statement'

After long thinking the marriage of two men would never become legal, Don Lemon and Tim Malone "wanted to make a public statement" with their wedding. They did that Saturday, with a ceremony at Fifth Avenue Presbyterian Church in midtown Manhattan officiated by Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US ambassador to the United Nations, People reports. The former CNN anchor, 58, and real estate broker, 41, had been engaged for five years after meeting eight years ago at a restaurant, per Page Six .

The crowd of 140 included names from entertainment and media: Clive Davis, Alec Baldwin, and Matt Lauer, as well as Lemon's former CNN colleagues Dana Bash, Kate Bolduan, Erin Burnett, and Ana Navarro-Cárdenas, per the Daily Beast. Some of the guests, Malone said, probably were attending their first gay wedding. "I never thought it could happen legally," Lemon told People last week. "But when you consider all the rights that people are trying to take away, I wanted to make sure that we get this done right." (More Don Lemon stories.)