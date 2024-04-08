Morgan Wallen had quite the weekend in Nashville, ending his Sunday night out in Tennessee's capital with an arrest. WKRN reports that the 30-year-old country star was detained after allegedly throwing a chair from the rooftop of the six-story Chief's bar, owned by fellow country performer (and Field & Stream co-owner ) Eric Church. Per an arrest report, two cops were standing in front of the bar shortly before 11pm local time when a chair plummeted to the ground, landing just 3 feet away from them.

The officers went into the bar and were reportedly told by staff that Wallen was responsible for throwing the chair. According to the arrest report, police watched surveillance video and were able to see Wallen "lunging and throwing an object over the roof," with witnesses noting that Wallen could be seen laughing about it afterward, per WTVF. WSMV notes that Wallen was arrested and booked shortly after midnight, charged with felony reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.

Wallen put up a bond of $15,250 and was released from Davidson County Jail around three hours later. In a statement, Wallen's attorney acknowledged the charges and added, "He is cooperating fully with authorities." The country singer's next court date is on May 3, which works out well for his schedule: His tour is set to make an appearance in Nashville on May 2 and May 3. (Wallen faced backlash several years back for using a racial slur.)