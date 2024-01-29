"Welcome to the all-new Field & Stream: Established in 1871. Revived in 2024." That was the message released last week by the magazine's new owners, names that should be familiar to country music fans: singer-songwriters Eric Church and Morgan Wallen, who are relaunching the outdoors lifestyle publication that's been around for more than a century. Included in said relaunch are a print magazine and accompanying website, as well as an apparel company and a music festival "that we just can't imagine the new owners won't headline," notes Rolling Stone .

"I can remember my grandfather kept a few of his favorite Field & Stream magazines on the dash of his truck," Church said in a statement. "They were my Bible. It is the honor of my life to make sure that legacy carries on." "There's nothin' I love more than being with friends around a campfire, on a boat, or in a deer stand—and Field & Stream represents all of those to me," Wallen added. Variety notes the stars scooped up the media assets from digital media company Recurrent, which has been running the Field & Stream website since the magazine went online only. A new print version will be sent to members twice a year and won't be available on newsstands.

Church and Wallen also purchased the brand's retail rights from Dick's Sporting Goods, and they hope to premiere the music festival in the fall. Editor-in-Chief Colin Kearns, who's helmed Field & Stream since 2016, is expected to stay on in that role, while Doug McNamee, formerly the head of Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia company, will oversee the brand. "We know this job won't be easy," Church and Wallen write in their letter. "Living up to a legend never is. But history is invaluable, and Field & Stream's is incomparable." (Read more Field & Stream stories.)