A 26-year-old woman is dead after a Massachusetts road rage incident allegedly escalated. The Middlesex County District Attorney's Office says an initial investigation indicates Ryan Sweatt, 36, was behind the wheel of a Honda Civic on Thursday night when he allegedly got into a road rage incident with another car on Route 85. Sweatt reportedly told police that a number of people then exited the car at an intersection and threatened his life, with one brandishing a knife. Sweatt then allegedly made a U-turn and drove into a female, striking her.