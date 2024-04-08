A 26-year-old woman is dead after a Massachusetts road rage incident allegedly escalated. The Middlesex County District Attorney's Office says an initial investigation indicates Ryan Sweatt, 36, was behind the wheel of a Honda Civic on Thursday night when he allegedly got into a road rage incident with another car on Route 85. Sweatt reportedly told police that a number of people then exited the car at an intersection and threatened his life, with one brandishing a knife. Sweatt then allegedly made a U-turn and drove into a female, striking her.
Relatives say Destini Decoff died Saturday afternoon from the injuries she sustained after experiencing complications in surgery the day prior, reports NBC News. Prosecutors described her extensive injuries in court on Friday, reports WCVB: "major internal injuries, including extensive facial trauma and both legs were likely broken." As of Friday, Sweatt had been charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, operating to endanger, and a marked lanes violation. A GoFundMe campaign to cover her funeral arrangements has raised $10,000 as of Monday morning. (More road rage stories.)