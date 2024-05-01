As Ivy Leagues Struggle, Here Are the 'New Ivies'

Ivy League schools are having a moment, and not in a good way, with everything from plagiarism to antisemitism accusations making headlines. That's led some to "sour" on the Ivies, per Forbes, which has put together a list of the "new Ivies"—"the 10 public universities and 10 ascendant private ones turning out the smart, driven graduates craved by employers of all types." To compile its list, Forbes looked at 2022 admissions data for more than 1,700 colleges and universities in the US that host at least 4,000 students, looking at high standardized test scores and how selective schools are via acceptance rates. One note: California's public schools weren't considered for this list, as they don't consider test scores. Check out the top 10 picks for both public and private schools:
New public 'Ivies'
- Binghamton University (New York)
- Georgia Institute of Technology
- University of Florida
- University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
- University of Maryland-College Park
- University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
- University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill
- University of Texas-Austin
- University of Virginia
- University of Wisconsin-Madison
New private 'Ivies'
- Boston College (Massachusetts)
- Carnegie Mellon University (Pennsylvania)
- Emory University (Georgia)
- Georgetown University (Washington, DC)
- Johns Hopkins University (Maryland)
- Northwestern University (Illinois)
- Rice University (Texas)
- University of Notre Dame (Indiana)
- University of Southern California
- Vanderbilt University (Tennessee)
