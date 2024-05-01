As Ivy Leagues Struggle, Here Are the 'New Ivies'

Ivy League schools are having a moment, and not in a good way, with everything from plagiarism to antisemitism accusations making headlines. That's led some to "sour" on the Ivies, per Forbes, which has put together a list of the "new Ivies"—"the 10 public universities and 10 ascendant private ones turning out the smart, driven graduates craved by employers of all types." To compile its list, Forbes looked at 2022 admissions data for more than 1,700 colleges and universities in the US that host at least 4,000 students, looking at high standardized test scores and how selective schools are via acceptance rates. One note: California's public schools weren't considered for this list, as they don't consider test scores. Check out the top 10 picks for both public and private schools:



New public 'Ivies'

Binghamton University (New York)

Georgia Institute of Technology

University of Florida

University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

University of Maryland-College Park

University of Michigan-Ann Arbor

University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill

University of Texas-Austin

University of Virginia

University of Wisconsin-Madison