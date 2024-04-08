Trump Fails to Move Trial Out of Manhattan

Lawyers argues publicity makes finding a fair jury impossible, while prosecutor says that's on Trump
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Apr 8, 2024 5:40 PM CDT
Judge Won't Move Trump Trial
Attorneys for Donald Trump, Emil Bove, left, and Todd Blanche leave the New York State appellate court Monday in New York.   (AP Photo/Peter K. Afriyie)

Donald Trump lost a late attempt Monday to put off his hush money trial in New York and move it away from Manhattan. Judge Lizbeth Gonzalez gave no explanation for her rejection of the request, ABC News reports, hours after Trump's lawyers filed it. In a hearing Monday, the defense argued that the amount of publicity the case has received makes it impossible to put together a fair and impartial jury for the criminal trial scheduled to begin next week. A prosecutor countered that with Trump being a national figure, there's no reason to think potential jurors in Manhattan are "uniquely susceptible" to negative publicity about the case. "The mere fact that they know about this case is not an indication of bias," Steven Wu said.

Anyway, Wu told the judge, Trump—who rails about the case regularly online and in appearances—has generated much of the attention. He cannot create a swirl of publicity and then use it win a change of venue, Wu said, per CNBC. Trump has suggested that Staten Island would be a fine place to hold the trial, per the AP. That's the only New York City borough he won in his two presidential runs. Trump is also challenging a gag order he's under in the case; the appeals court indicated it will get to that issue later. (More Trump hush money trial stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X