Trump Fails to Move Trial Out of Manhattan

Donald Trump lost a late attempt Monday to put off his hush money trial in New York and move it away from Manhattan. Judge Lizbeth Gonzalez gave no explanation for her rejection of the request, ABC News reports, hours after Trump's lawyers filed it. In a hearing Monday, the defense argued that the amount of publicity the case has received makes it impossible to put together a fair and impartial jury for the criminal trial scheduled to begin next week. A prosecutor countered that with Trump being a national figure, there's no reason to think potential jurors in Manhattan are "uniquely susceptible" to negative publicity about the case. "The mere fact that they know about this case is not an indication of bias," Steven Wu said.