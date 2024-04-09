US /
These Are the 10 Most Challenged Books

LGBTQ themes feature in many of the books highlighted by the American Library Association
By Arden Dier,  Newser Staff
Posted Apr 9, 2024 7:31 AM CDT
Amanda Darrow, director of youth, family and education programs at the Utah Pride Center, poses with books that have been the subject of complaints from parents on Dec. 16, 2021, in Salt Lake City.   (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

Book censorship hit "the highest levels ever documented" last year, according to the American Library Association, which saw the number of challenged titles climb 65% in 2023 over the previous year. "These are books that contain the ideas, the opinions, and the voices that censors want to silence—stories by and about LGBTQ+ persons and people of color," said Deborah Caldwell-Stone, director of the ALA's Office for Intellectual Freedom. "Each demand to censor these books is an attack on our freedom to read, our right to live the life we choose, and an attack on libraries as community institutions that reflect the rich diversity of our nation." The 10 most challenged books of the year, including the top title for the third year in a row, per NBC News:

  1. Gender Queer by Maia Kobabe: LGBTQIA+ content, claimed to be sexually explicit
  2. All Boys Aren't Blue by George M. Johnson: LGBTQIA+ content, claimed to be sexually explicit
  3. This Book Is Gay by Juno Dawson: LGBTQIA+ content, sex education, claimed to be sexually explicit
  4. The Perks of Being a Wallflower by Stephen Chbosky: Claimed to be sexually explicit, LGBTQIA+ content, rape, drugs, profanity
  5. Flamer by Mike Curato: LGBTQIA+ content, claimed to be sexually explicit
  6. The Bluest Eye by Toni Morrison: Rape, incest, claimed to be sexually explicit, DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) content
  7. Tricks by Ellen Hopkins: Claimed to be sexually explicit, drugs, rape, LGBTQIA+ content
  8. Me and Earl and the Dying Girl by Jesse Andrews: Claimed to be sexually explicit, profanity
  9. Let's Talk About It by Erika Moen and Matthew Nolan: Claimed to be sexually explicit, sex education, LGBTQIA+ content
  10. Sold by Patricia McCormick: Claimed to be sexually explicit, rape
