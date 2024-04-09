Trump's Truth Social Shares Continue Their 'Turbulent' Ride

Last month, Donald Trump's net worth got a brief boost, thanks to the merger of Truth Social parent company Trump Media and Technology Group with Digital World Acquisition Corp. This month, it's a different story, with NPR reporting that Truth Social shares are "slumping." Most recently, they saw a 12% loss on Friday, followed by an 8% loss on Monday, with the company now trading at its lowest level since its erratic trading pattern ensued at the end of March. The stock was priced at about $36 on Monday—down from a high of $66 on March 27, per NBC News. More coverage:



In the money: Even though Truth Social hemorrhaged $58 million last year and brought in just $4 million in revenue, its leaders have been doing pretty well financially. The Washington Post details who's been making money despite the company's losses.