Prosecutors Rail Against Alec Baldwin in New Filing

A new filing in the involuntary manslaughter case against Alec Baldwin reveals some of what prosecutors plan to argue as they push for the actor to be held accountable for the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the New Mexico set of Rust in 2021. Baldwin, they argue in the filing, contributed to an unsafe environment on the film set by yelling and cursing, the Guardian reports. The filing describes the actor as "a man who has absolutely no control of his own emotions and absolutely no concern for how his conduct affects those around him." Prosecutors also accuse him of "relentless rushing" of crew members, which, they argue, also compromised safety, CNN reports.
The film's armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed (who was convicted of involuntary manslaughter last month), was among those Baldwin pushed to "work faster," per the filing, which also accuses Baldwin of changing his story when talking to investigators or speaking publicly about the case. "Every time Mr. Baldwin spoke, a different version of events emerged from his mouth, and his later statements contradicted his previous statements," a prosecutor says in the filing, giving as one example Baldwin publicly claiming he'd pulled the hammer, but not the trigger, on the reproduction firearm that killed Hutchins—when that's not what he told police. Baldwin's trial begins in July. (More Alec Baldwin stories.)