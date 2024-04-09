Prosecutors Rail Against Alec Baldwin in New Filing

A new filing in the involuntary manslaughter case against Alec Baldwin reveals some of what prosecutors plan to argue as they push for the actor to be held accountable for the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the New Mexico set of Rust in 2021. Baldwin, they argue in the filing, contributed to an unsafe environment on the film set by yelling and cursing, the Guardian reports. The filing describes the actor as "a man who has absolutely no control of his own emotions and absolutely no concern for how his conduct affects those around him." Prosecutors also accuse him of "relentless rushing" of crew members, which, they argue, also compromised safety, CNN reports.