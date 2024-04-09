Not even two months ago, Eric Hovde's political campaign was described as "lackluster." Now, the Wisconsin Republican running against incumbent Democrat Tammy Baldwin for her US Senate seat is finally generating some attention, though for statements that may not play well with his state's older demographic. In an interview on The Guy Benson Show, of which the Heartland Signal obtained audio , Hovde, who's been endorsed by Donald Trump, noted that he didn't think the 2020 election was stolen, as Trump has falsely asserted. But Hovde said that some "very troublesome" things had happened in that election—including what he claimed was an unusually high number of people voting in nursing homes.

"We had nursing homes where the sheriff of Racine investigated, where you had 100% voting in nursing homes," Hovde said in the interview. "If you're in a nursing home, you only have [a] five-, six-month life expectancy. Almost nobody in a nursing home is in a point to vote." He also claimed that adult children of nursing home patients had shown up asking, "Who voted for my 85- or 90-year-old father or mother?"

First off, the Heartland Signal notes that Hovde's stat on life expectancy doesn't hold water—although the average stay varies, one-fifth of patients over 65 end up staying in nursing homes for more than five years, according to the Administration for Community Living. Raw Story also disputes Hovde's claim of 100% voter turnout at nursing homes, noting that that claim has been previously debunked, and that voter turnout in those places was actually not unusual. Listen to Hovde's remarks here. (More Wisconsin stories.)