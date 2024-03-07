The trial and conviction of a movie armorer in connection with a fatal shooting on the set of the Western movie Rust has given Alec Baldwin and his legal team an unusual window into how his own trial could unfold. A New Mexico jury deliberated less than three hours Wednesday before convicting armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed of involuntary manslaughter in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Baldwin's trial is scheduled for July and will involve the same judge and prosecutors, as well as many of the same witnesses. "They're in the incredible position of getting to watch this prosecutor in action, see how this judge works, and come in knowing exactly what these experts are going to say and how they present to the jury," said Emily D. Baker, a former Los Angeles deputy district attorney.