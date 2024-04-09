Long-Cautious Jamie Dimon Has Another Economic Warning

Some market watchers suspect the Fed won't cut rates at all in 2024. JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon sees the potential for things to move sharply in the other direction. In an annual letter to JPMorgan Chase shareholders released Monday, Dimon warned that while he expects the US economy to be resilient and grow this year, it's possible interest rates could hit 8% or even more in the coming years, up from the Fed's current benchmark rate range of 5.25% to 5.5%.

"Huge fiscal spending, the trillions needed each year for the green economy, the remilitarization of the world and the restructuring of global trade—all are inflationary," he wrote in a 61-page letter, per the Wall Street Journal.