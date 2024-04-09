For Trump's Potential Jurors, 42 Questions

Judge Juan Merchan doesn't care if potential jurors in Donald Trump's hush money trial particularly like or don't like the former president, but he does care if they've dabbled in groups like QAnon, the Proud Boys, or antifa. As Politico reports, the New York Supreme Court justice released a questionnaire comprising 42 lines of query for those called for jury duty in the criminal trial set to begin Monday. More, via MSNBC:

Media consumption: Which "print publications, cable and/or network programs, or online media such as websites, blogs, or social media platforms do you visit, read, or watch?" Jurors will also be asked about their podcast and talk radio habits.