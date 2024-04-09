Trump's Jury Questionnaire Is Released

Judge has 42 questions for potential jurors in Stormy Daniels case set to begin Monday
By Polly Davis Doig,  Newser Staff
Posted Apr 9, 2024 10:45 AM CDT
For Trump's Potential Jurors, 42 Questions
Former President Trump arrives for a press conference at 40 Wall Street after a pretrial hearing in Manhattan criminal court on March 25 in New York. A New York judge has scheduled an April 15 trial date in Trump's hush money case.   (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Judge Juan Merchan doesn't care if potential jurors in Donald Trump's hush money trial particularly like or don't like the former president, but he does care if they've dabbled in groups like QAnon, the Proud Boys, or antifa. As Politico reports, the New York Supreme Court justice released a questionnaire comprising 42 lines of query for those called for jury duty in the criminal trial set to begin Monday. More, via MSNBC:

  • Media consumption: Which "print publications, cable and/or network programs, or online media such as websites, blogs, or social media platforms do you visit, read, or watch?" Jurors will also be asked about their podcast and talk radio habits.

  • Trump ties: "Have you, a relative, or a close friend ever worked for any company or organization that is owned or run by Donald Trump or anyone in his family?" Jurors will also be asked if they've ever worked on a Trump campaign or attended a rally, follow him on social media, or receive emails from him.
  • Presidential immunity: "Do you have any strong opinions or firmly held beliefs about whether a former president may be criminally charged in state court?"
  • Treatment: "Do you have any feelings or opinions about how Mr. Trump is being treated in this case?"
  • Personal opinions: "Do you have any strong opinions or firmly held beliefs about former President Donald Trump, or the fact that he is a current candidate for president that would interfere with your ability to be a fair and impartial juror?"
