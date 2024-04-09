Supreme Court Rejects Brian Dorsey's Appeals

Relative of Brian Dorsey and his victim says the family will be punished
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Apr 9, 2024 5:19 PM CDT
With Hours Left, SCOTUS Rejects Inmate's Appeals
A photo released by the federal public defender shows inmate Brian Dorsey at the Potosi Correctional Center. His execution is scheduled for Tuesday evening.   (Jeremy Weis, Federal Public Defender via AP)

The US Supreme Court has declined to prevent the execution of Missouri inmate Brian Dorsey, who is scheduled to be put to death Tuesday evening. The court earlier in the day turned down two appeals by Dorsey's lawyers, one arguing that their client did not have proper legal representation by his public defenders and the other arguing that he had been ''fully rehabilitated'' during his time in prison, USA Today reports. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson had rejected Dorsey's plea for clemency the day before. Dorsey has expressed remorse for killing his cousin and her husband in 2006 and has received support from correctional officers who have asked that his life be spared, per CNN.

The Supreme Court issued no comment along with its decisions. Members of Dorsey's family presented Parson with another 2,000 signatures on a petition seeking clemency on Tuesday afternoon, per KRCG. Demonstrations in support of clemency were held Tuesday in the Missouri cities of Columbia, St. Louis, Jefferson City, and Kansas City, as well as at the Bonne Terre Correctional Center. "This evening, Brian will be set free. His punishment will end," said Gail Thompson, cousin to both Dorsey and victim Sarah Bonnie. "For all of us who are only guilty of loving him, ours will begin. This is not the life sentence that we sought." (More death row stories.)

