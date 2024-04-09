Supreme Court Rejects Brian Dorsey's Appeals

The US Supreme Court has declined to prevent the execution of Missouri inmate Brian Dorsey, who is scheduled to be put to death Tuesday evening. The court earlier in the day turned down two appeals by Dorsey's lawyers, one arguing that their client did not have proper legal representation by his public defenders and the other arguing that he had been ''fully rehabilitated'' during his time in prison, USA Today reports. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson had rejected Dorsey's plea for clemency the day before. Dorsey has expressed remorse for killing his cousin and her husband in 2006 and has received support from correctional officers who have asked that his life be spared, per CNN.