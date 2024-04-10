Suicide Warning Pulled From Joker Sequel Trailer

Warner Bros. released the trailer for the highly anticipated Joker sequel Tuesday evening—and within hours, YouTube issued a content warning. The warning, which was removed Wednesday afternoon, stated: "The following content may contain suicide or self-harm topics. Viewer discretion is advised." Before they could watch the Joker: Folie à Deux trailer, users had to click a button saying they understood the warning. The warning may have been issued because of a scene in which Harley Quinn, played by Lady Gaga, mimed shooting herself in the head with a finger-gun, Variety reports.

"We determined that our systems applied the warning interstitial incorrectly," a YouTube spokesperson told Variety, adding that the trailer remains available on the platform without the warning. Joaquin Phoenix returns to the Joker role in the sequel, which hits cinemas on Oct. 4, five years after the first movie, the Guardian reports. Last month, insiders told Variety that the sequel is "mostly a jukebox musical," with reinterpretations of 15 "very well-known" songs. One of them, "What the World Needs Now Is Love," can be heard in the trailer. (More the Joker stories.)