Passenger Lands Plane After Pilot's Medical Emergency

A passenger successfully landed a private plane in North Carolina Sunday after the pilot suffered a fatal medical emergency during the flight. Duke professor Joseph Izatt was flying the single-engine Cirrus SR-20 Sunday when he "slumped over the controls," according to Raleigh-Durham International Airport, and the sole passenger took over and made an emergency landing at the airport, ABC 11 reports. The plane took off around 3:30 and landed about an hour and 20 minutes later. Few details were made public, including the specific nature of Izatt's emergency, but bystander video shows him being loaded into an ambulance after the landing. He did not survive, and Duke, where he'd taught since 2001, mourned his loss in a memorial post.