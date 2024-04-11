Mom Who Threw Kids Onto Freeway Was Astrologer, Upset by Eclipse

A woman who authorities say fatally stabbed her partner at their Los Angeles apartment Monday then threw her two children from a moving SUV onto the freeway, killing her infant daughter, was an astrologer who called the impending solar eclipse "the epitome of spiritual warfare" in an online post days earlier, the AP reports. Los Angeles police believe Danielle Cherakiyah Johnson, 34, posted on X as an astrology influencer and recording artist with the moniker " Ayoka ," in the days leading up to the violence, which began hours before the eclipse peaked in Southern California, said Lt. Guy Golan. While detectives have reviewed Johnson's posts, police are not considering the eclipse to be a precipitating or contributing factor to the slayings "because we just don't know why she did what she did," Golan told the AP Wednesday.

"We've taken all the facts we can, but without being able to interview her and without having something more tangible than a post on X, I don't know how much weight you can give to somebody (saying) there's an apocalypse and attribute it to one of the most horrific murders we've had in LA," Golan, who is head of the homicide unit investigating the case, said. The Los Angeles Times first reported on Johnson's social media activities in connection with the killings. "Get your protection on and your heart in the right place," she posted April 4 to more than 105,000 followers on X. "The world is very obviously changing right now and if you ever needed to pick a side, the time to do right in your life is now. Stay strong you got this."

On April 5, she posted in all caps, "Wake up wake up the apocalypse is here. Everyone who has ears listen. Your time to choose what you believe is now." Her social media also included a mix of antisemitic screeds, conspiracy theories about vaccines, and warnings about the end of the world alongside astrological predictions and positive affirmations. Also on April 5, she posted the word "LOVE" dozens of times. Her personal website offers a variety of services including "zodiac healing work," an "alcohol balancing system," and an "aura cleanse." Johnson's internet presence and online following dates back years. The Fader, a music magazine, interviewed her in 2016 as an astrology personality.