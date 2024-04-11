Japan PM Quotes Star Trek at White House State Dinner

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida cracked jokes and invoked a touchstone of American culture as he quoted from Star Trek at Wednesday's state dinner, telling guests at the White House that he hoped the "unshakable relationship" between his country and the US would "boldly go where no one had gone before." Kishida, who spoke in English, and President Biden exchanged warm toasts to each other and the decades-long, alliance between their nations as top figures from business, sports, and politics—including an ex-president—looked on, the AP reports.

Biden, 81, said he and Kishida, 66, came of age as their countries forged a strong bond in the decades after they were pitted against each other in World War II. "We both remember the choices that were made to forge a friendship," Biden said. "We both remember the hard work, what it has done to find healing."

The Bidens stepped onto the North Portico to welcome Kishida and his wife, Yuko, who stood out in a flowing royal blue gown on the red carpet. Inside, Jill Biden, wearing a beaded sapphire gown, had transformed the State Floor of the White House into what she called a "vibrant spring garden" for the evening.