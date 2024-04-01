Teen Twins Walked Out of Detroit Home, Haven't Been Seen Since

Aniya and Anieca Ogden, 14-year-old twin sisters, left their Detroit home on March 8 and haven't been seen since. The Detroit Police Department is once again reaching out to the public asking for assistance as the search for the girls continues, WWJ News Radio reports. Police say the girls left home together that day, "without permission," and never came back home. They are Black, and are both about 5 feet tall and about 130 pounds with brown eyes and sandy brown hair, CBS News reports. Anyone with information can call the Detroit PD's 12th Precinct at (313) 596-1240, or call Crime Stoppers to leave an anonymous tip at 1-800-SPEAKUP (1-800-773-2587).