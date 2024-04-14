10 Hottest Job Markets in US

Salt Lake City is No. 1, and Florida has four entries on the list
By Polly Davis Doig,  Newser Staff
Posted Apr 14, 2024 3:05 PM CDT
   (Getty / Erich Sacco)

The "Silicon Slopes" are luring a lot of workers these days. The name refers to the tech hub of Salt Lake City, Utah, and is a big reason the city is No. 1 in a ranking of the hottest US job markets by the Wall Street Journal and Moody's Analytics. The ranking takes into account a number of factors, including the unemployment rate, size of the labor force, and wages. Florida, meanwhile, had four cities in the top 10:

  1. Salt Lake City, Utah
  2. Jacksonville, Florida
  3. Orlando, Florida
  4. Tampa, Florida
  5. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
  6. Miami, Florida
  7. Austin, Texas
  8. Nashville, Tennessee
  9. Seattle, Washington
  10. Dallas, Texas
See the full story for more details. (Or check out the healthiest cities in the US.)

