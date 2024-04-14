10 Hottest Job Markets in US

The "Silicon Slopes" are luring a lot of workers these days. The name refers to the tech hub of Salt Lake City, Utah, and is a big reason the city is No. 1 in a ranking of the hottest US job markets by the Wall Street Journal and Moody's Analytics. The ranking takes into account a number of factors, including the unemployment rate, size of the labor force, and wages. Florida, meanwhile, had four cities in the top 10: