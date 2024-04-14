Civil War Is a Hit, Topping Forecasts

Alex Garland's provocative Civil War inspired audiences this weekend to go to the cinemas, where it surpassed expectations and earned $25.7 million in ticket sales in North America, according to studio estimates Sunday. It's the biggest R-rated opening of the year to date and a record for A24, the studio behind films including Everything Everywhere All At Once. Civil War also unseated Godzilla x Kong from its perch atop the box office, the AP reports. The titan movie from Warner Bros. had held the No. 1 spot for the past two weekends.

Civil War stars Kirsten Dunst, Wagner Moura, and Cailee Spaeny as journalists in the near future covering a devastating conflict in the US and trying to make their way to Washington, DC. The fictional story, written by Garland, imagines a US in which California and Texas have united against a president who has disbanded the FBI and given himself a third term. The film opened on 3,838 screens in the US and Canada, including IMAX. It's the most expensive movie that the studio has ever made, with a production budget of $50 million. Reviews have been largely positive. It's currently at 83% on Rotten Tomatoes, with a 77% audience score. Its CinemaScore was a B-.

