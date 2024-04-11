Harvard Will Again Require Test Scores for Admission

Like Yale, Dartmouth, and Brown before it, Harvard has dropped its admissions policy that made submitting standardized test scores optional. The change will apply to Harvard applicants for the fall 2025 term and beyond, after the school had said the tests would not be required for another year, the New York Times reports. The SAT, ACT, and other standardized tests had been falling out of favor, with almost 2,000 US colleges dropping the requirement in the past few years. That picked up during the pandemic, when it could be problematic for students to go to a test site. Harvard made the change in June 2020.