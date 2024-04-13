More States May Let the Terminally Ill End Their Lives

On a brisk day at a restaurant outside Chicago, Deb Robertson sat with her teenage grandson to talk about her death. She didn't cry when she learned two months ago that the cancerous tumors in her liver were spreading, portending a tormented death. But later, she received a call. A bill moving through the Illinois Legislature to allow certain terminally ill patients to end their own lives with a doctor's help had made progress. It was then that she cried. "Medical-aid in dying is not me choosing to die," she told her grandson. "I am going to die. But it is my way of having a little bit more control over what it looks like in the end." That same conversation is happening beside hospital beds and around dinner tables across the country, as Americans who are nearing life's end negotiate the terms with themselves, their families and, now, state lawmakers. Per the AP: