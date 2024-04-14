Dying Mother Gave Her Baby to Bystanders During Attack

The nine-month-old girl who was among the stabbing victims at a shopping mall in Sydney is recovering after surgery, family members said. The child's mother, Ashlee Good, was one of the six people killed in the attack on Saturday, the BBC reports. Witnesses said Ashlee Good, 38, passed her daughter to bystanders after being wounded. "The mum got stabbed and ... came over with the baby and threw it at me and [I] was holding the baby," a man said. His brother said "He helped with holding the baby and trying to compress the baby and same with the mother." Although it looked bad for the child at first, he said, "With my brother holding the baby so well and really compressing, I think the baby's fine."