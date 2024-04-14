Insurers Have Aerial Intel on 99% of US Homes

The Wall Street Journal dives into the sticky topic of home insurance companies utilizing fly-by footage from drones, planes, and high-altitude balloons to assess properties. They report that the industry-funded Geospatial Insurance Consortium has aerial footage of 99% of properties in the US, and insurers are using it to make final decisions on whom to carry. "We've seen a dramatic increase across the country in reports from consumers who've been dropped by their insurers on the basis of an aerial image," Amy Bach of the consumer group United Policyholders tells the newspaper.