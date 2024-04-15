Prosecutors: Rust Armorer Slammed 'Idiot' Jurors in Phone Calls

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armorer on the set of Rust who was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, called the jurors in her case "idiots" and "a--holes" and complained about the incident's negative impact on her own life and modeling career, prosecutors revealed in a recent filing. They're arguing that Gutierrez-Reed should get 18 months behind bars when she's sentenced Monday, rather than the conditional discharge her defense attorneys want, and the filing lays out their reasoning, NBC News reports. Per prosecutors, Gutierrez-Reed has shown no "genuine remorse" for her role in Hutchins' death, ABC News reports.

The prosecutors say the recorded phone conversations from jail show Gutierrez-Reed failing to accept responsibility in the tragedy, in which Alec Baldwin was practicing a cross-draw on set when the revolver he was using fired a live round, fatally striking Hutchins. Prosecutors say the phone calls—made to Gutierrez-Reed's mother, boyfriend, and her attorney's paralegal—also feature Gutierrez-Reed saying she wants to see the actor jailed, vowing not to testify at his trial if she's subpoenaed, saying the film producers should also be sent to prison, and accusing an assistant director (who pleaded no contest to his own charge) of throwing her under the bus to save himself. (Baldwin goes on trial in July.)