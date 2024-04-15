'Rare' Homicides in Napa Leave 2 Females Dead

Two young females were killed Saturday night in what the Los Angeles Times calls a "rare" homicide in California's Napa Valley. Police in Napa—the biggest city in Napa Valley, northern California's wine region—say the killings were the first two this year, and they were just the second and third in the entirety of Napa County this year, the Press Democrat reports. Witnesses say three people who appeared to be teen girls were arguing on the side of a building in a residential area near the Napa River and the city's downtown area when a car approached and at least five gunshots were fired before the car sped off around 8:10pm, KTVU reports. One man says he then heard screaming, and ran to help, ABC 7 reports.

A witness says the two girls who died appeared to be no older than 15. He says he held one as she was dying, and another witness ushered the two other girls inside her home. One of those girls later died at the hospital; the other was not injured. Locals say the formerly quiet area has seen increasing gang activity, but police haven't said whether the killings are believed to be gang-related. No suspects have yet been caught, nor has a description been given. "All of Napa is very safe. It's a small community everyone knows everyone, so they're going to catch who did it for sure," says one local. (More California stories.)