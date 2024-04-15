OJ Simpson's Brain Will Be Cremated With Him, Says Executor

On the question of whether OJ Simpson's brain will be donated to science, the executor of the football star's estate answered with a "hard no." Malcolm LaVergne, Simpson's longtime lawyer, tells the New York Post multiple requests have been made by experts who want to study Simpson's brain for signs of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), the degenerative brain disease known to affect athletes who suffered multiple concussions, which can be associated with violent and erratic behavior and which is only diagnosable posthumously. "That's a hard no," LaVergne said, per NBC News . "His entire body, including his brain, will be cremated." The cremation is expected to take place Tuesday, though Simpson's children must still sign off on the paperwork to make the plan official.

LaVergne also clarified earlier comments he made indicating that he doesn't want to see any money from Simpson's estate going to the family of Ron Goldman, the friend of Simpson's ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson who was murdered alongside her at her LA home in 1994. He said he was specifically referring to a debt collection lawyer for the Goldman family. (Though Simpson was acquitted in Goldman's murder, he was later found liable for his and Brown Simpson's deaths in a civil case from which money is still owed to their families). That lawyer, LaVergne says, started "bashing" Simpson within an hour of his death, but in hindsight LaVergne says he sees how his comment was "harsh." He says he is now ready to "tone down the rhetoric" and focus on his role as executor, and that he believes he can work with the Goldman family to resolve the matter in a "calm" fashion. (More OJ Simpson stories.)