The lowest compensation job searchers are willing to accept for a new position has increased to the highest level in a decade, even as hiring slows. Job searchers say they require $81,822 in annual compensation, on average, to switch jobs, according to the latest consumer expectations survey, conducted every four months by the New York Federal Reserve Bank. In November, the lowest compensation required, on average, was significantly lower than last month at $73,391, per CNBC. Some takeaways: